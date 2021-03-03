Dish Brings DraftKings Sports Betting Features to TV Platforms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network is anteing up to bring sports betting to its customers, announcing a new strategic agreement with DraftKings that will integrate sportsbook and daily fantasy sports experiences with its brands, including the Dish TV Hopper platform and Sling TV.

The deal will first integrate the DraftKings app on the Hopper platform—Sling TV and Dish’s Boost Mobile will add these capabilities in the future. Those with an internet-connected Hopper family receiver can access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and fantasy contests. They can initiate bets or contest entries directly from the TV, with a text message prompting them to complete the transaction through the DraftKings app.

Bets will be available for NCAA basketball, NBA and NHL games; though it is limited to states where sports wagering is legal. Users can set recordings or watch the live sports that correspond with those bets or fantasy teams.

The DraftKings app can be opened while watching any live, on-demand or recorded Dish TV content. It can also be accessed via the Dish Voice Remote or from the Apps Menu. Additional features will be added down the road.

"Our deal with DISH TV and the technology behind it immerses customers within a next-generation viewership experience and reaches these fanbases in a completely new way," said Paul Liberman, president of product and technology and co-founder at DraftKings. "This is a unique opportunity for fans to watch games and engage with our real-money products while the technology also allows for further innovation ahead."

For more information, visit mydish.com/draftkings.