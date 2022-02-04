Dish, Tegna Reach New Carriage Agreement After a Long Blackout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Network Corporation has announced it reached a new carriage agreement with Tegna Inc. and that local stations have been immediately restored on Dish TV.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, group president, Dish TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

The agreement provides Dish TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

In a separate statement, Lynn Beall, executive vice president and COO, media operations at Tegna said, “we are pleased to announce that we have reached a new agreement with DISH, restoring our valuable and important live local news, live local and national sports and highly popular network content to DISH TV subscribers. We appreciate the patience of our viewers while we worked toward reaching an agreement.”

The agreement includes retransmission consent for all 64 Tegna-owned stations.

The stations were dropped from the Dish lineup in October of 2021 when Tegna and Dish were unable to agree on a new carriage deal.