Discovery+ Launches CNN Originals Hub

NEW YORK—CNN and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery have announced that a dedicated CNN Originals hub will launch on discovery+ beginning August 19.

The new hub on discovery+ will include CNN Original Series, CNN Films, and HLN Original Series.

The launch of the CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ comes at a time when there has been widespread speculation of how the discovery+ and HBO Max services will be combined (opens in new tab). Warner Bros. Discovery had earlier announced that they would be brought together but has not said under what brand or how that would look (opens in new tab).

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of CNN and HLN’s powerful nonfiction programming to subscribers of discovery+,” said Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN. “Our original series have an unrivaled ability to introduce and immerse audiences in stories of the people, places and cultures that make this world so fantastic and, at times, frightening. By offering our programming through discovery+, more people can explore and experience CNN’s premium content.”

“True crime, food and travel programming are among the most-watched genres for discovery+ viewers, so these titles from CNN will fit right in with our best-in-class collection of unscripted content,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery Streaming. “We’re excited to offer our subscribers access to a comprehensive offering of CNN Original Series available to stream with their existing subscription.”

Subscribers will be able to enjoy over 800 episodes of current and legacy programming from the CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series library.

Additional programming from CNN Films and CNN Original Series is available on HBO Max. The CNN Original Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? will also debut on HBO Max this fall.

“As we celebrate the tenth anniversary of CNN Original Series, this new collaboration allows us to share these smart and entertaining projects with a new and already engaged audience,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president talent and content development, CNN Worldwide. “We know subscribers will enjoy exploring over 800 episodes of award-winning programming from CNN and HLN Original Series and CNN Films.”

In addition to this initial offering of CNN Originals available to stream, select CNN Original Series and HLN Original Series will be added to the CNN Originals Hub and stream on discovery+ in the future following their linear run on the cable networks. Titles will be announced in the months to come.