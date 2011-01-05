Digital Vision to Acquire Image Systems

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: The Digital Vision board of directors today confirmed the acquisition of Image Systems, a specialist in motion analysis and film scanning within the archive, restoration, defense and automotive industries.



Digital Vision said the acquisition increases position in the post production and restoration markets, and creates new opportunities for growth with complementary products. The acquisition is subject to approval at an additional shareholder meeting.



“We now have more scope to meet the growing demands that the media industry has for creative solutions and services,” said Bengt Broman, current CEO of Digital Vision. “There are multiple driving forces, not least the transition to HD and higher resolution content, with consumers demanding pristine image quality from television through to 3D movies. The transition from analog to digital, new distribution platforms and the restoration of media archives also provide an increasing demand for our services.”



Mikael Jacobsson will take over as CEO at end of the first quarter of 2011. Jacobsson is the second largest shareholder in Image Systems. Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong as well as Stockholm. Clients include Pixar, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros., HBO, Technicolor, BBC and SVT. The company is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Small Cap list under the symbol “DV.”