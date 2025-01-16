Deepdub Introduces AI Audio API

TEL AVIV, Israel—AI-powered voice solutions provider Deepdub today launched its AI Audio API enterprise-grade platform designed to deliver Hollywood-vetted audio experiences.

The new offering leverages the company’s Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS) technology to enable real-time voice generation in dozens of languages and dialects with support for advanced customization parameters, including accent, speed, tempo and variance. It enables users to fine-tune voice output, Deepdub said.

“Voice solutions have become essential for organizations across industries as we move toward a voice-enabled future, with consumers increasingly expecting high-quality, authentic audio experiences,” Ofir Krakowski, Deepdub co-founder and CEO, said. “But until now, high-quality voice solutions were only available to Hollywood-level productions, as the time, effort and budget required to create lifelike and nuanced voices required too many resources. With Deepdub’s API, we’re excited to make our proprietary technology and Hollywood-quality, vetted voices accessible to a broader audience, including developers, enterprises and content creators worldwide.”

AI Audio API can be used in a wide range of applications, including entertainment, news commentary, advertisements and commercial promotion and even interactive voice response (IVR) and customer support, the company said.

Deepdub’s technology ensures each voice carries the emotional depth and nuance necessary for powerful storytelling, educational content and effective customer interactions, it said.

The solution offers audio presets designed from years of industry experience with the most requested voiceover needs. These preconfigured settings enable users to adapt to different content types rapidly without requiring extensive manual configuration or exploration, it said.

The available presets include audio descriptions and audiobooks, documentary or reality narration, promotional and commercial content, drama and entertainment, IVR and customer support, news delivery, sports commentary and anime or cartoon voiceovers.

Each preset is engineered to ensure that the voice outputs are not only high-quality but also tailored to the specific emotional and stylistic requirements of the content, it said.

Built for enterprise-ready scalability, the platform meets the highest standards of security and compliance, including TPN certification, SOC 2 and GDPR compliance.

For more information, visit Deepdub’s website.