Deepdub Launches Royalty Program for GenAI Voice Licensing

TEL AVIV—The AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization provide Deepdub has announced its Voice Artist Royalty Program to compensate voice talent for the use of their voices in AI-powered dubbing, voice cloning, and other synthetic voice projects.

The launch comes at a time of increasing concern in the creative community about the use of AI in the entertainment industry. The use of AI was a major issue in the recent Hollywood strikes and the voice-acting community has long expressed concerns around the usage of their recordings in AI and voice cloning projects, without proper consent and compensation.

In announcing the launch of its royalty program, which Deepdub is billing as a first-of-its-kind, the company said that the program would enable talent to be compensated for each use of their voice in an AI-powered production.

The program is open to professional voice artists, who are required to submit a sample of their voice. Once approved, they are added to Deepdub’s voice marketplace and their vocal profile becomes available for use in audio-visual productions.

Deepdub also stressed that the program ensures that artists are compensated each and every time their voice is selected for use in a project. This model presents a continual revenue stream, allowing voice artists to profit from their voice across a diverse array of projects.

"At Deepdub, we want to ensure voice talent are rightfully rewarded for their artistry and skill," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and co-founder of Deepdub. "Our Voice Artist Royalty Program enables performers to tap into the expanding world of AI voice tech in an ethical, mutually beneficial way."

“AI holds tremendous promise for the entertainment industry and is fundamentally changing how content is created and distributed,” said Emiliano Calemzuk, chairman of Deepdub’s advisory board and former President of Fox Television Studios. “However, it’s critical that artists aren’t left behind in this transformation, and that people in all positions within the industry benefit from AI. Deepdub’s Voice Artist Royalty Program is a watershed moment for the ethical adoption of AI in entertainment. This initiative paves a sustainable path for artists to continue to work alongside AI, and to be fairly compensated for their unique skills and abilities.”

Deepdub has collaborated with Hollywood studios and other content owners on dozens of film and television projects, including shows that are currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

The company was the first AI solution to obtain TPN certification from the Motion Picture Association for work on pre-release content.