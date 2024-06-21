Israel’s Reshet 13 Deploys Deepdub’s Ai-Based Deepdub Go Platform

TEL AVIV—Deepdub, a provider of AI-based audiovisual dubbing and language localization services, has announced it is working with Reshet 13, one of Israel's leading broadcasters.

As part of the deal, Reshet will utilize the Deepdub GO Platform to dub its news items, starting with Spanish and English.

With the AI platform’s ability to preserve authenticity by maintaining its reporters’ original voices and brand authority, Reshet will be able to quickly upload localized news content onto its newly created YouTube FAST channel, the companies said.

“Reshet’s groundbreaking collaboration with us using the Deepdub Go Platform marks a significant milestone,” Deepdub CEO Ofir Krakowski stated. “It enables Reshet to rapidly deliver its news content globally, ensuring it resonates deeply and authentically far beyond what auto-generated subtitles can offer. With this pioneering AI technology, Reshet can tell stories in a uniquely engaging way, making them accessible to a worldwide audience like never before.”

“We are excited about this collaboration with Deepdub,” said Reshet CEO Emiliano Calemzuk. “This amazing new technology expands our potential worldwide news audience and, for the very first time, enables us to create an engaging, immersive viewer experience that can be released quickly and efficiently in multiple major languages.”

He added that “Reshet will be expanding our AI dubbing into more languages in the near future, ensuring broader global reach and engagement. Additionally, we plan to launch a startup program in Israel by the end of the year to foster further innovation.”

Deepdub’s proprietary AI technology – emotional Text to Speech (eTTS™) – and many of its other robust features were developed for the entertainment industry. The AI/dubbing solutions provider has collaborated with Hollywood studios on dozens of film and TV projects, including shows currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime. With Deepdub Go, the company provides content creators and production companies with high-quality and scalable video localization, the company said.

Deepdub GO is also available as an API, enabling integration into existing tools and automated workflows, and includes such necessary features including automatic transcription, translation, voice generation and audio mixing.