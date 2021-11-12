Cooke Adds to Its Full Frame Lens Lineup

Leicester, UK—Cooke Optics is making some notable additions to its range of Full Frame lenses. Two new Varotal/i FF zoom lenses bring leading-edge modern design and materials to this historic line of zoom lenses that were first seen in 1971, while the extensive Panchro/i Classic FF range offers the beloved vintage Speed Panchro look for full frame sensors.

The Varotal/i T2.9 zoom lenses cover all full frame sensors and are matched in resolution, color and fall-off to the Cooke S7/i range, thus providing a complete suite of Cooke full frame spherical lenses. The focal lengths of the zoom lenses are 30-95mm and 85-215mm respectively. The mounts can be chosen as either PL or LPL at time of order.

“Fifty years after the launch of the first Varotal lenses, we are proud to bring these new Varotal zooms to our customers,” said Tim Pugh, CEO of Cooke Optics. “They are now able to choose an entire color-matched Cooke line, complete with the Cooke Look, for their full frame productions.”

Like all modern Cooke lenses, the Varotal/i zoom lenses include /i Technology to record invaluable lens data, and are optimized to capture the warmth, texture and beautiful skin tones which are the hallmarks of the famed Cooke Look. The lenses are designed for all shooting applications, including handheld and Steadicam, providing comfortable balance ratio with the latest digital cinema cameras.

The Panchro/i Classic FF range offers full frame film makers the ability to capture the classic Panchro Look, as well as the Cooke Look, in their full frame productions.

The focal lengths 18mm, 21mm, 25mm, 27mm, 32mm, 40mm, and 50mm have been specially redesigned to fill full frame image circles.

The 65mm MACRO, 75mm, 100mm, 135mm and 152mm in the standard Panchro/i Classic range were already capable of filling a full frame image circle, so no optical or mechanical alterations have been made for these focal lengths. Additional FF scale covers are available for 65mm MACRO upwards if required to harmonize rental fleets.

Like the standard Panchro/i Classic prime lenses, the FF lenses are color balanced, color matched and compatible with all Cooke lenses. They also feature /i Technology.

The Varotal/i FF zoom lenses and the Panchro/i Classic FF range are available for pre-order now.