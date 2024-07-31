CommScope Launches STARLINE ESD 1.8 GHz Amplifiers

CLAREMONT, N.C.— CommScope has announced the general availability of its STARLINE 1.8 GHz Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) amplifiers. The product was previously announced in October .

The BLE 180 Line Extender and MB180 MiniBridger amplifiers offer operators a simple and economical solution for introducing ESD to DOCSIS 3.1 networks as well as a clear path to DOCSIS 4.0, the company reported.

Both amplifiers support ultra high-split operation of up to 1794 MHz in the downstream and up to 684 MHz in the upstream to maximize network reliability and data rates.

“We designed the STARLINE 1.8 GHz ESD amplifiers for MSOs to upgrade their networks in anticipation of next-generation architectures like DOCSIS 4.0, while fully monetizing their current network assets and better serving their consumers today,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, senior vice president and president of Access Network Solutions at CommScope. “By deploying the amplifiers in mid-split or high-split 1.2 GHz networks now, MSOs can optimize the performance of their DOCSIS 3.1 networks while taking an important step in future-proofing, before eventually upgrading taps and nodes. This incremental approach defers the costs per homes passed associated with an immediate DOCSIS 4.0 network upgrade—the perfect way to both plan for the future and protect an investment in next-generation technology.”

CommScope described their features as follows:

Plug-in upgradable 1.2 GHz operation: The amplifiers support the gain and tilt required for 1.2 GHz operation via a simple plug-in. The plug-in enables the increased gain operators require to upgrade high-loss spans that would otherwise require the installation of a booster amplifier, cable, and passive upgrades as well as moving amplifiers within the network—eliminating the costs and service interruptions associated with these upgrades and improvements.

Upgradable to 1.8 GHz operation: MSOs operating legacy 870 MHz, 1 GHz, and 1.2 GHz STARLINE amplifiers in their networks can easily upgrade these devices for 1.8 GHz operation by replacing the housing lids, platform assemblies, and RF modules. CommScope offers a full range of affordable upgrade kits and parts that simplify the process of converting legacy STARLINE amplifiers.

Smart app setup: The new amplifiers feature a smart setup feature activated via a downloadable app for laptops, iPhones, and Android devices. The app greatly simplifies the process of setting up and configuring the amplifier for use in the field.

Frequency split filters: Pluggable frequency split filters are accessible through each amplifier’s RF module, enabling technicians to change the operating frequency of the amplifier in the field quickly, easily, and economically.

Availability and DOCSIS 4.0 alternatives: CommScope is currently shipping orders of the new ESD amplifiers to major customers. CommScope is developing Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX) amplifiers that also use the STARLINE form factor, offering MSOs two paths to DOCSIS 4.0 operation from the same family of amplifiers. CommScope is also developing DOCSIS 4.0 ESD and FDX models of its NC4 and OM4 Series optical nodes, which will provide MSOs with a full portfolio of active components that support both common DOCSIS 4.0 network technologies.

More information on the CommScope STARLINE amplifier line is available at their website .