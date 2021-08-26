CommScope, Evoca Partner on Dual ATSC 1.0/3.0 Set Top

HICKORY, N.C.— CommScope , a global provider of in-home network solutions and NextGen TV provider Evoca, have teamed up on a new set-top box that will provide dual ATSC 1.0/3.0 service to Evoca’s over-the-air subscribers, starting in early 2022. The companies said this is one of the first times this technology combination is being made available for general consumer use.

Powered by Android TV, CommScope’s new VIP7802-ATSC will be called Pilot by Evoca and allow the service provider to leverage its broadcast network and deliver a rich TV user experience to its customers in the United States.

“Leveraging CommScope’s expertise to develop the innovative VIP7802-ATSC set top solution is enabling Evoca to offer a unique television and entertainment content offering,” said Ken Haase, Vice President, Product Management, CommScope. “Evoca will provide their subscribers with a solution that will enhance their viewing experience and will also deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to begin this partnership with Evoca.”

ATSC 3.0 technology is built on the same internet protocols as today’s popular streaming media platforms. It is designed to bring together over-the-air with over-the-top (OTT) content. Beginning Q1 2022, Pilot will be deployed to new subscribers on Evoca’s converged broadcast-broadband platform. Pilot is the next generation of set-top solutions from CommScope that can broadcast TV services while seamlessly connecting to the internet, providing OTT streaming services and on-demand content.

According to Todd Achilles, President and CEO, the Evoca service includes a growing lineup of high-quality, high-definition broadcast programming, including the only broadcast 4K channel in the US, as well as some of the most popular video-on-demand programming and apps, for less than $50 per month.

“Evoca TV’s Pilot provides a cost-effective way to roll out our unique Next Gen TV service to subscribers as we launch in multiple television markets,” Achilles said. “CommScope’s technology combining Android TV with the new capabilities provided within the ATSC 3.0 standard, allows us to bring the best of streaming and broadcast together for our customers. This is also a significant advancement for the industry, and we intend to make a similar product available to other broadcasters.”

In addition to deploying the Pilot set-top box in Evoca markets in early 2022, Evoca will offer the Pilot to partner broadcasters and others in ATSC 3.0 markets nationwide.