Comcast Unveils Its Fastest WiFi Gateway for Business

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Business has introduced the Comcast Business Gateway, its next-generation Advanced Gateway and the company’s first WiFi-6 certified device capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds of Wi-Fi connectivity to businesses.

Comcast Business’s most powerful WiFi device to date, the gateway harnesses the innovation behind Comcast’s highly-acclaimed xFi Advanced Gateway – which offers the best in-home WiFi experience – and applies in connected workplaces to make next-gen speeds a widespread reality.

“Connectivity is the backbone of business, and as the speed of business accelerates, our customers demand a high-performance technology that can be their workhorse – and their racehorse,” said Christian Nascimento, vice president, Product Management & Strategy at Comcast Business. “Designed with love from Philadelphia, Comcast Business’s latest gateway enhances business performance through faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, supporting and securing businesses, their customers and employees.”

The Comcast Business Gateway is designed to reduce WiFi interference and increase bandwidth to power the most connected businesses of tomorrow.

Key features include:

Designed for high-performance business users to handle more capacity and faster speeds, including 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and Gig over WiFi to connect up to 150 devices – more than ever before.

Ultra-low lag time for those moments when response times matter most like unrivaled cloud computing, videoconferencing and file transfers.

Enables always-on services for clients and employees, even outside of the business’ network, with additional subscriptions.

With a SecurityEdge subscription, the gateway automatically protects all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cybersecurity threats to help keep all devices within the business protected.

Features multiple voice ports, a built-in Ethernet switch with two multi-gig ports, eight-hour battery backup for Comcast Business Voice service, and an industrial design that gives a business flexibility by allowing for wall, rack, and desktop mounting.

The Comcast Business Gateway is now fully available to businesses throughout the Comcast Business footprint.