FCC Releases Tentative Agenda for Jan. 29 Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has released a tentative agenda for its January Open Meeting Thursday, January 29, 2026 that will see the Commissioners vote on expanding unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz band, foreign ownership rules, Internet Protocol (IP) Relay and Video Relay Services (VRS) and other issues.

The meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and will be streamed lived at www.fcc.gov/live and on the FCC’s YouTube channel.

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Expanding Unlicensed Operations in the 6 GHz Band (ET Docket No. 18-295) . The Commission will consider a Fourth Report and Order that would permit a new class of unlicensed 6 GHz devices—geofenced variable power (GVP) unlicensed devices—that operate outdoors at higher power. The Commission will also consider a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would allow for increased power for certain 6 GHz operations controlled by automated frequency coordination systems and extend low-power indoor operations to cruise ships.

. The Commission will consider a Fourth Report and Order that would permit a new class of unlicensed 6 GHz devices—geofenced variable power (GVP) unlicensed devices—that operate outdoors at higher power. The Commission will also consider a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would allow for increased power for certain 6 GHz operations controlled by automated frequency coordination systems and extend low-power indoor operations to cruise ships. Establishing Transparency in Foreign Adversary Control (GN Docket No. 25-166) . The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt new attestation and disclosure requirements for holders of Commission-granted licenses, leases, authorizations, permits, grants and other approvals, that would enhance public transparency over Foreign Adversary Control over U.S. communications networks operators.

. The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt new attestation and disclosure requirements for holders of Commission-granted licenses, leases, authorizations, permits, grants and other approvals, that would enhance public transparency over Foreign Adversary Control over U.S. communications networks operators. Promoting Clarity By Codifying and Simplifying Foreign Ownership Rules (GN Docket No. 25-149) . The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt clarifications to the Commission’s foreign ownership rules and practices for foreign investment in common carrier wireless and aeronautical radio, and broadcast licensees to reduce unnecessary burdens on industry while continuing to protect the public interest, including national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and trade policy.

. The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would adopt clarifications to the Commission’s foreign ownership rules and practices for foreign investment in common carrier wireless and aeronautical radio, and broadcast licensees to reduce unnecessary burdens on industry while continuing to protect the public interest, including national security, law enforcement, foreign policy, and trade policy. Telecommunications Relay Services and Speech-to-Speech Services for Individuals with Hearing and Speech Disabilities (CG Docket No. 03-123); Structure and Practices of the Video Relay Service Program (CG Docket No. 10-51); Misuse of Internet Protocol Relay Service (CG Docket No. 12-38). The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on enhancements for Internet Protocol (IP) Relay and Video Relay Services (VRS), administrative reforms to streamline the TRS program, updating or eliminating obsolete rules, and closing outdated dockets.

Documents relating to the items on the agenda are available here.