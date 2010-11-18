CNN Updates With JVC PROHD Camcorders



JVC Professional Products Co. announced CNN has purchased 177 GY-HM100U ProHD camcorders, the first step in replacing hundreds of the networks' aging, tape-based DV camcorders now in use throughout CNN’s global operations. CNN expects to purchase additional ProHD cameras in 2011.



A compact, handheld 3-CCD camcorder, the GY-HM100U records high-definition video at 35 Mbps in the MPEG-2 format compatible with the XDCAM file-based workflow used throughout CNN. The JVC camcorder records 1080i files in the MP4 format directly onto SDHC memory cards.



“The GY-HM100 ProHD camcorder is well-suited for a fast-paced newsgathering organization,” said Larry Librach, JVC vice president, Broadcast & Public Sector. “Its lightweight form factor, sturdy solid-state recording, and high-quality imaging make it an ideal complement to CNN's traditional shoulder-type ENG equipment.”



