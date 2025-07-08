Clear-Com Adds Panel Support to Arcadia Central Station

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced new software updates to its Arcadia Central Station that enable connectivity across Clear-Com products as well as third-party Dante/AES67 devices.

Arcadia Central Station is a scalable, IP-based intercom that seamlessly integrates wired and wireless systems across digital, analog, Dante/AES67, and Clear-Com’s I.V. Direct, according to the company.

The latest enhancements include support for V-Series IrisX Panels and flexible port allocation. Users can now connect up to 32 V-Series IrisX panels directly to Arcadia, enabling high-density keypanel workflows traditionally reserved for expensive and complex matrix systems. Port allocation flexibility also lets operators balance HelixNet digital partyline and I.V. Direct connections as needed, for the flexibility to suit almost any workflow.

“With this release, Arcadia moves beyond party line communications into a true communications hub,” Clear-Com Vice President of Product Management Dave MacKinnon said. “It’s a complete communications solution that grows with customer needs, integrates easily into existing infrastructures, and supports everything from partyline to IP matrix keypanels, all in a 1RU device.”

Arcadia’s robust architecture supports nearly any operating environment, on analog XLR, IP networks or fiber, and accommodates wireless across 1.9-GHz, 2.4-GHz and 5-GHz spectrums. Many different industries including broadcast studios, houses of worship, live theaters and sports arena users can deploy sophisticated, multichannel communications without the need for traditional matrix frames. As with all of Clear-Com’s products, the company said.