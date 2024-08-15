Cineverse Partners with Wurl on FAST Channels

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse Corp. has announced a broad partnership with Wurl, LLC to distribute Wurl’s growing portfolio of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels and launch new channels.

As part of the partnership, the companies will also work together on streaming and monetization solutions.

This will enable Cineverse to streamline channel launches through seamless integration with Matchpoint, the company’s proprietary distribution platform, along with enhanced monetization which will provide Cineverse with future opportunities to expand the company’s strategic initiatives around content discovery and personalization.

In announcing the deal, Cineverse also reported that it will migrate the majority of their existing FAST channels to Wurl’s Global FAST Pass. As part of this move, The Bob Ross Channel, Barney, 9 Story Presents: Garfield and Friends, SCREAMBOX TV, the Real Madrid Channel and others will be fully powered by Wurl.

Moving forward, the company will also launch additional new channels via Wurl including several music channels as part of an expanded offering in the genre.

“We’re very excited to be working with Wurl’s highly-trained and experienced team to expand our FAST channel portfolio,” said Cineverse chief operating officer & chief technology officer Tony Huidor. “With this new partnership, we’re already benefiting from greater ease of use, significantly reduced costs with faster and more simplified channel launches. In addition, we look forward to being able to benefit from stronger ad monetization, future personalization and discoverability tools that will provide Cineverse with new avenues for growth.”

Wurl’s Global FAST Pass (GFP) is one of the world’s largest FAST channel networks, encompassing 173M+ connected TVs monthly and more than 50 streamers worldwide. GFP simplifies monetization and provides powerful data insights to help guide content and scheduling optimizations for content companies to drive increased revenue.

“It’s exciting to work with companies like Cineverse who are always looking to innovate and create better experiences for their viewers,” said Wurl Vice President, Sales & Partnerships, Americas Dave Bernath. “We look forward to growing our partnership and supporting Cineverse with onboarding new channels and delivering greater personalization.”