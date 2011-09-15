Chyron adds 3-D support to LEX graphics system for free

Chyron demonstrated the latest version of its LEX (v3.1) on-air graphics system, which now includes support for stereoscopic 3-D graphics projects. And, the company said, it would be available to existing customers for free.

In fast-paced live coverage, the LEX3.1 system’s template-based text and graphics enable instant updates from data feeds and databases.

The LEX platform is designed to meet the performance requirements of users ranging from smaller sports broadcasters to national broadcast groups, as well as to give them the future opportunity to launch stereoscopic 3-D broadcasting both simply and cost-effectively, according to Peter Morrone, senior vice president of engineering at Chyron.

A popular product in live sports trucks and news operations, the LEX3.1 system offers: real-time 2-D/3-D animation; and a host of hardware and software features including 2-D and 3-D object import, advanced text and image effects, clip playout, and Chyron’s Intelligent Interface and DB Link update.

The Chyron LEX3.1 Double Advantage software bundle contains stereoscopic 3-D capabilities in addition to Chyron’s advanced Lyric® PRO graphics creation, and is available on all two-channel LEX3.1 systems — allowing broadcasters to enhance their on-air presence. Through Lyric PRO, LEX3.1 users gain access to the basic toolsets required to position stereoscopic 3-D graphics optimally for left- and right-eye viewing.