Charter’s Spectrum Reach Acquires ShowSeeker

NEW YORK—Charter Communications' Spectrum Reach ad sales unit has completed the acquisition of ShowSeeker, provider of a cloud-based order management system.

Spectrum Reach reported that the deal will help it improve the media buying process for advertisers and strengthen Spectrum Reach’s ability to deliver innovative marketing solutions to its clients across the United States.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Founded in 2003, ShowSeeker offers a scalable cloud-based campaign management system. The deal will create a comprehensive, end-to-end media intelligence solution combining ShowSeeker’s planning, order and proposal tools with Spectrum Reach’s operational automation suite.

That end-to-end offering will include Spectrum Reach’s Innovar operational automation suite that simplifies media planning workflows, automates ad operations and maximizes campaign value and efficiency.

It also will provide a media buying workflow that includes research, proposal and campaign negotiation and approval processes, automated ad trafficking, creative rotation, media delivery and inventory optimization across all media types, including linear, streaming and other CTV inventory.

“Bringing the ShowSeeker team’s extensive order-management expertise into the Spectrum Reach family is a meaningful step forward in our goal to enhance the advertising experience for our clients,” said Rob Klippel, senior vice president, product, technology & operations for Spectrum Reach. “In a fragmented media landscape, the integrated solution will streamline planning and execution to save agencies valuable time.”

“We are excited for this opportunity to integrate our technology with Spectrum Reach and to contribute to their transformative vision for the advertising industry. This acquisition will further enhance ShowSeeker’s capability to deliver innovative AdTech solutions to all of our current and future customers,” said Dave Hardy, ShowSeeker’s founder and CEO who will join Spectrum Reach as Vice President and General Manager. “Our team is dedicated to innovating and enhancing order management processes, and with Spectrum Reach, we will achieve even greater milestones in delivering value to advertisers.”