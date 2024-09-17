Charter Bumps Up Broadband Speeds, Unveils New Bundle Pricing

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum has made a series of announcements that include a new simplified pricing strategy, increased broadband speeds and new customer service commitments.

The operator said that a new and simplified pricing strategy now enables customers to choose bundles with price guarantees, including a 500 Mbps Spectrum Internet plan starting at $30 per month when bundled with two lines of Spectrum's fastest Mobile and/or Spectrum Video service. Additionally, all current Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Internet Ultra customers will have their speeds automatically increased for free to 400 Mbps and 600 Mbps, respectively.

Spectrum also said that it would offer refunds to customers whose services had gone out.

Spectrum's new Customer Commitment, pricing plans, speed increases and brand platform will roll out across its 41-state footprint this week.

In making these changes, the operator said that it conducted extensive research with current and prospective customers, as well as its employees. This input helped shape the development of its new Customer Commitment. That commitment includes:

Reliable Connectivity: We are committed to keeping our customers connected 100% of the time and promptly resolving any issues; We will fix any service disruptions quickly, including dispatching a technician the same day if the customer requests it prior to 5 p.m.; If a neighborhood experiences an outage that lasts more than two hours, our agents will offer a credit for the full day; We will continually invest in our network to ensure consistently reliable service.

Transparency at Every Step: We are committed to clear and simple pricing and timely service updates; we will take responsibility when things go wrong; within 15 minutes of identifying an outage in a neighborhood, we will notify affected customers and provide an estimated restoration time; we are implementing whole dollar pricing, with taxes and fees included; There are no annual contracts for any residential services.

Exceptional Service: We are committed to providing exceptional customer experiences; we are there whenever our customers need us with 24/7 U.S.-based customer service; if a customer needs help or a professional installation, a technician will be available the same or next day; if a customer is not completely satisfied with any services within the first 30 days, we will give them their money back; if a customer is not completely satisfied with a new mobile device within the first 14 days, we will give them their money back.

Always Improving: We are committed to listening and acting on our customers' feedback to improve our products and customer service; the future of connectivity is coming, and we are here to meet it by building a network capable of delivering symmetrical and multi-gigabit speeds; with Xumo, we delivered the next generation of streaming and will continue to expand our streaming services – bringing more entertainment at an incredible value; we will continue to transform the industry by bringing more value and greater flexibility, committed to providing the fastest wireless and WiFi speeds on a network that can handle up to 200 devices today and even more in the future – designed, owned and operated in the USA; we are redefining connectivity while expanding our network to reach approximately 1.75 million unserved and underserved homes and small businesses across the country to help connect everyone, everywhere; we are continuously investing in our network to increase capabilities and achieve our future goal of zero service disruptions and fully automated credits if we fall short.

In line with its Customer Commitment, Spectrum also announced improved pricing plans – with guaranteed pricing for up to three years – and speed options that will benefit new customers, create more choices and provide faster speeds for existing customers.

Beginning Tuesday, September 17, Spectrum Internet, with starting speeds of 500 Mbps, will be offered as low as $30/month, and Spectrum Gig will be offered as low as $40/month, when each are bundled with two lines of Spectrum's fastest Mobile and/or Video services.

For customers who don't take advantage of these new bundled rates, the industry's first converged offer, Spectrum One, remains available, now with a higher starting speed of 500 Mbps with one free Unlimited mobile line included for a year.

"This new commitment to our customers goes beyond words; it is about action," said Cliff Hagan, EVP of customer operations for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand. "With approximately 100,000 employees, our customers are also our friends, family and neighbors, and we hold ourselves accountable to them. If we are charging for a service, it should work all the time; if it doesn't, our customers should trust that we'll make it right. By focusing on reliability, transparency and outstanding service, we want to exceed expectations, build lasting loyalty and address our customers' needs with renewed energy and focus on keeping them seamlessly connected. We've already made the investment in our people, tools and systems that will allow us to execute on these commitments and fully stand behind the great value, products and services we provide to our customers."

The company has also unveiled what it is call the 'Life Unlimited' Brand Platform

By refreshing the Spectrum brand around the Life Unlimited theme, Spectrum is emphasizing how its advanced network and cutting-edge connectivity products and services create opportunities and remove barriers to help customers live their best lives. Starting tomorrow, a series of new Life Unlimited themed ads will begin running across Spectrum's footprint on all media channels, including TV and digital campaigns for residential and small/medium-sized business consumers. Additionally, Spectrum is introducing a new brand color palette and sonic .

"Today's launch of Spectrum's Life Unlimited brand platform marks a milestone in our journey to redefine what a connectivity company means to its customers," said Sharon Peters, EVP and CMO of Charter. "This initiative is about so much more than a new look and feel for the Spectrum brand; it is a fundamental shift in how we operate, with the goal of building more trust with our customers. Life Unlimited is a platform for action that holds the customer experience at the center of everything we do. By delivering competitive, reliable products and exceptional customer service at an incredible value, we are declaring our unwavering commitment to helping our customers lead unlimited lives, anywhere and everywhere they need us."