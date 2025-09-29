Spectrum, Broadcom Partner to Achieve 10 Gbps Over a Single Wi-Fi Device

STAMFORD, Conn.—Spectrum, the broadband arm of Charter Communications, today announced a successful joint demonstration of next-generation Wi-Fi technology with Broadcom, achieving peak throughput of nearly 10 Gbps to a single Wi-Fi device.

This was achieved by combining the full 6-GHz band with 125 MHz of spectrum in the 7.125–7.25 GHz band. Presented at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C., the demonstration took place in the NCTA booth on the show floor and will be available for viewing throughout the event.

The live demonstration showcased how an additional 125 MHz of unlicensed spectrum could be combined with the full 6-GHz band to enable four 320-MHz channels or two 640 MHz channels, unlocking the speed, capacity and reliability needed to meet Americans’ record-shattering wireless data consumption and the growing number of connected devices in homes across the country, Spectrum said.

Using this technology across this band of spectrum will enable speeds approaching 20 Gbps to Wi-Fi devices like mobile phones, AR/VR devices, gaming systems, and computers, Spectrum said, ensuring that Wi-Fi in U.S. homes and businesses does not become a bottleneck for the high-speed broadband infrastructure being deployed across the country. This demonstration was showcased alongside Spectrum’s award-winning Advanced Wi-Fi 7 routers, which support 320 MHz-wide channels.

“This milestone highlights the power of combining Wi-Fi 7 technology with forward-looking spectrum policy,” Spectrum Executive Vice President, Technology Strategy and Innovation Justin Colwell said. “Proactive spectrum decisions need to be made to both maintain America’s technological leadership and allow providers and manufacturers to keep pace with evolving and intensifying consumer demands. Together with Broadcom, we are showing what is possible when we combine the unparalleled success of 6-GHz Wi-Fi with adjacent 7 GHz unlicensed spectrum.”

The results highlight how spectrum policy directly drives innovation and demonstrate a critical opportunity for the U.S. government to propel its American-grown technology and industry to achieve global connectivity leadership, Spectrum said. By enabling new unlicensed allocations above 7.125 GHz, regulators can ensure that U.S. consumers and businesses are the first to benefit from the next era of wireless performance.

“Broadcom is proud to partner with Spectrum to showcase next-gen WiFi performance that matches the fastest wired broadband speeds,” said Manny Patel, vice president of marketing for Broadcom’s Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division. “This demonstration underscores how additional unlicensed spectrum in the 7 GHz band is critical to enabling 10 Gigabit and beyond whole-home coverage.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The demo is being held in the NCTA booth on the show floor (Booth F600) during the show, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.