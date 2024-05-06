Canada Plans May 8 Public Alert System Test
As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, Alert Ready will be testing its system in most provinces and territories
OAKVILLE, Ontario—As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, Alert Ready, Canada's national public alerting system, will be distributing a test alert to Canadians in participating provinces and territories on their television, radio and compatible wireless devices on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
"The Alert Ready system is a critical service that helps keep Canadians safe," says Martin Belanger, director of public alerting at Pelmorex, which operates Canada’s alerting system Alert Ready. "Testing provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the Alert Ready system and to validate that it works as intended in case of an actual emergency."
Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts. In 2023, the Alert Ready system distributed 1086 emergency alerts across Canada.
To learn more, visit alertready.ca.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.