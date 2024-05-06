Canada Plans May 8 Public Alert System Test

OAKVILLE, Ontario—As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, Alert Ready, Canada's national public alerting system, will be distributing a test alert to Canadians in participating provinces and territories on their television, radio and compatible wireless devices on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

"The Alert Ready system is a critical service that helps keep Canadians safe," says Martin Belanger, director of public alerting at Pelmorex, which operates Canada’s alerting system Alert Ready. "Testing provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the Alert Ready system and to validate that it works as intended in case of an actual emergency."

Alert Ready is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians, including but not limited to tornadoes, flooding, fires and AMBER alerts. In 2023, the Alert Ready system distributed 1086 emergency alerts across Canada.

To learn more, visit alertready.ca .

(Image credit: Pelmorex)