Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Acquires HBCUGo.TV

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, LLC (AMG) has acquired the streaming network HBCUGo.TV from Symonds-Evans Media, LLC.

The acquisition of the streaming service includes the acquisition of HBCUGO.TV’s large content library of more than 5,000 hours and a first-ever partnership with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation's oldest historically Black athletic conference, to broadcast 44 Black college games during the current football season, and the men's and women's basketball seasons. These broadcasts featuring all CIAA institutions will be featured on the HBCUGo.TV streaming platform throughout the season.

HBCUGo.TV is the latest in a series of purchases by AMG geared to the African American market. AMG recently launched the over-the-air broadcast network theGrio.TV -- and owns the free streaming app and web digital platform theGrio.com -- to bring news, politics, health, entertainment, and relevant original content to viewers worldwide.

The current HBCUGo.TV management team, who has strong relationships with the schools, sports conference commissioners, HBCU presidents, and governing boards will continue to manage the HBCUGo.TV platform.

"The HBCU brand represents over 184 years of historic excellence, dating back to 1837, which helped cultivate some of the world's greatest minds and talent, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Spike Lee, Alice Walker, Samuel L. Jackson, Earl Graves, Oprah Winfrey, Chadwick Boseman, Justice Thurgood Marshall, Common, Booker T. Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Judge Kevin Ross, Langston Hughes, Katherine Johnson, Kenya Barris, and Vice President Kamala Harris, to name a few," said Byron Allen, Founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. "HBCUGo.TV positions us to speak to the heart and soul of Black America 24/7, and helps us stay strongly connected with one of the most valuable, untapped audiences in the world."

"We are thrilled to be a part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group and his vision to make HBCUGo.TV the ultimate destination celebrating the excellence of HBCUs and their alumni," said HBCUGo.TV co-founder and CEO Curtis Symonds. "Our pioneer platform offers a global audience all aspects of the HBCU culture and positions the millions of brilliant young minds and alumni throughout the HBCU universe to help change the world for the greater good."