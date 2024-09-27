Bouygues Telecom Taps Witbe for Automated Testing Upgrade

PARIS—Test automation and monitoring technology provider Witbe has announced that French operator Bouygues Telecom is strengthening its long-running partnership with the company by upgrading its QA testing equipment to the newest models of the Witbox+.

Bouygues Telecom is utilizing Witbe's new technology to deliver video services more efficiently, with a superior quality of experience (QoE) for viewers, the companies reported.

"Witbe's technology allows us to detect issues in the lab before they appear in production, optimizing our time to market and ensuring the best possible quality of experience is delivered to our customers," said Loubna Hamdoun, head of product and service integration and validation for fixed services at Bouygues Telecom.

Bouygues Telecom has been using Witbe's technology since 2018 and is now supplied with the latest cutting-edge version of the Witbox+ hardware and Witbe Software Suite technology.

Integrating the Witbox+'s automated testing technology significantly increases Bouygues Telecom's quality assurance capabilities for video app performance on set-top boxes (STBs), smart TVs, and HDMI-connected streaming media devices, the operator reported.

The Witbox+ boosts Bouygues Telecom's testing and monitoring capabilities by allowing team members to easily script new test scenarios, automate complex performance testing, reduce test scenario maintenance with the help of AI algorithms, quickly test 4K assets, and analyze all test results through streamlined reports on Witbe's Smartgate observability platform. The Witbox+ can power through automated tests that are impossible to perform manually, such as changing a channel thousands of times, continually restarting STBs, or identifying video errors after hours of nonstop viewing, Witbe said.

"We are very happy to continue our partnership with Bouygues Telecom and help contribute to their tremendous success by providing them with cutting-edge video testing and monitoring technology," said Marie-Véronique Lacaze, president and co-founder of Witbe. "This deployment underscores our mission to ensure that operators like Bouygues Telecom have reliable and innovative tools to deliver exceptional experiences to their users."

