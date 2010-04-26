Blackmagic Design announces real-time 2K workflow

At NAB, Blackmagic Design announced full compatibility with the new Sony HDCAM-SR SRW-5800/2 deck for capture and playback in native 2K.

In 2007, Blackmagic Design created Multibridge Eclipse and HDLink Pro, which introduced 3Gb/s SDI connections for editing and monitoring. More recently, the company has introduced a wide range of products with 3Gb/s SDI and support for 2K. These models include DeckLink HD Extreme 2, DeckLink HD Extreme 3, Multibridge Eclipse, Multibridge Pro, HDLink Pro, HDLink Pro Optical Fiber, Studio Videohub, Broadcast Videohub, Enterprise Videohub and Mini Converter Optical Fiber.

Users of these products will now be fully compatible with this new Sony HDCAM-SR deck for direct to tape 2K data capture and playback. 2K SDI is an open format and is published in Blackmagic Design operation manuals for products that support 2K. Any company can develop products that support 2K SDI allowing this SDI film format to become widely adopted. The format will also be submitted to standards organizations for adoption.

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve color correction system has also been updated to include support for DeckLink HD Extreme 3, and now also supports native 2K color grading direct to and from the new Sony HDCAM-SR deck. This allows full end-to-end DI workflow with the ease of conventional video workflows.