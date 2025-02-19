ThinkAnalytics To Feature Newly Launched ThinkMediaAI At 2025 NAB Show

LONDON and LOS ANGELES—ThinkAnalytics will feature its newly launched ThinkMediaAI, a unified artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform that encompass content monetization, contextual advertising, content curation and content bundling for video service providers, at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, in Las Vegas.

“ThinkMediaAI is an investment that drives subscriber satisfaction and growth, reduces vendor complexity, drives operational efficiencies and creates new monetization opportunities through innovative applications of AI trained on massive datasets,” said ThinkAnalytics chairman and CEO Eddie Young.

A flexible, modular solution, ThinkMediaAI uses AI to unlock new monetization opportunities across multiple business areas, including editorial and advertising, to maximize content value and enhance audience targeting, the company said.

The all-in-one platform tackles video providers’ critical challenges—from discovery and personalized recommendations to search, voice, editorial and automated curation, A/B testing, actionable business insights, advertising and metadata enrichment — in a single solution. ThinkMediaAI drives real ROI with increased viewer engagement, productivity gains, reduced churn, upsell and monetization opportunities — all fuelled by AI-powered personalization and first-party data enrichment, the company said.

ThinkMediaAI business benefits include:

Removal of vendor complexity as a single AI-powered solution that streamline media workflows.

Monetization at scale by unlocking new revenue streams with addressable and contextual advertising and content bundling in a single platform.

Best-in-class technology leveraging the latest AI and natural language processing (NLP) solutions to enhance media operations.

Operational efficiency that reduces complexity and automates workflows to do more with less.

Proven ROI that delivers measurable business impact and increases profitability.

“We know that content is one of the most valuable assets media companies own but only with the right AI tools can they maximize that value,” said Peter Docherty, ThinkAnalytics chief technology officer and founder. “With ThinkMediaAI, we’ve built a platform that understands content, enhances monetization opportunities and optimizes workflows, all powered by state-of-the-art NLP, AI, and Generative AI technologies. This has been made possible by the scale of our customer base of 500 million viewers, giving us an understanding of viewer behavior that is second to none.”

See ThinkAnalytics at 2025 NAB Show booth W2657.

