BEAM Dynamics To Intro BeamOn Tech Infrastructure Tracking, Management At NAB Show

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—BEAM Dynamics this week launched its BeamON software platform designed to help film and broadcast companies manage, maintain and grow their critical technology infrastructure. The company will feature the new platform at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

BeamON is a management and product intelligence platform that gives engineers access to all critical security patches, firmware updates, documentation and contact information from more than 5,000 vendors and nearly 500,000 products used by the film and broadcast industries from a single web-based user interface, the company said.

"While most parts of a media company have access to business automation systems like ERP or CRM software to run the operation, critical technology infrastructure is still widely managed in spreadsheets," said David Kaszycki, CEO of BEAM Dynamics. "Keeping these highly complex production fleets in good working order requires expensive manual labor today. We are changing that with our platform."

Engineers access BeamON via a web portal and can locate vendor data in a secure environment within their user accounts. BeamON customers

To leverage BeamON, users upload a list of assets, migrating their inventory data to the platform, and match it to vendor data. BEAM has developed an artificial intelligence data graph and combined it with the onboarding process to minimize the impact of getting up and running on operations, it said.

"We want to explore the transformation and impact of data, artificial intelligence, and automation and bring more product-data intelligence to the industry," said BEAM Dynamics CTO Axel Reichwein. "We've developed a technology that will set a new starting point for the lifecycle of technology assets and transform the way they are managed, across multiple industry verticals."

A winner of NAB’s 2021 PILOT Innovation Challenge, BeamON will be available May 1.

The company’s Kaszycki will present as a panel member during a session with other Innovation Challenge winners on April 24 at 3 p.m. in the Connect Experiential Zone (booth W3124).

See BEAM Dynamics at NAB Show booth W7135C.