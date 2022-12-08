Bally Sports+ App Expands Distribution to Samsung TVs
The agreement would allow subscribers of Bally Sports regional sports networks to access the content on their Samsung TVs
Sinclair’s Diamond Sports Group has expanded the distribution of its Bally Sports+ regional sports app with an agreement that makes the app is available on Samsung TVs.
Users can access the content from the regional sports networks either with credentials from their pay TV provider or via the login and password information for their subscription to Bally Sports+.
The app will work on all Samsung TV models from 2016 and later.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
