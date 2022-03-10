Ateme’s Titan Technology Used to Select the Video Coding System for Brazil’s New TV 3.0 Standard

PARIS—Ateme has announced that the Brazilian Terrestrial Television System (Forum SBTVD) Forum used Ateme’s Titan Live solution to select VVC as the sole mandatory video coding system for Brazil’s new TV 3.0 standard , which will be used in the country’s next generation digital terrestrial television system.

Ateme’s involvement in the TV 3.0 project also contributed to the selection of audio MPEG-H technology for the next generation digital terrestrial television system slated for launch in 2024.

The decision to adopt VVC follows a technical evaluation which used Ateme’s Titan Live platform for the first implementation of VVC in a live environment, providing real-time encoding with low latency. This demonstrated VVC’s readiness for use in both live over the Air (OTA) and OTT broadcast.

As part of the ATSC 3.0 task force, Ateme has played a vital role in recommending several ATSC 3.0 technologies to the Brazilian government in recent years, the company said.

By taking part in this process, Ateme proved that its Titan Live technology perfectly fits the mature and ready for VVC deployments ecosystem, and has the potential to enable personalization, immersive sound and DAI. It also highlighted that Ateme’s technology is capable of delivering VVC compression in a live workflow and facilitates broadcast / broadband convergence, the company reported.

The technical evaluation phase was conducted by an independent test lab appointed by the SBTVD Forum and funded by the Brazilian Ministry of Communications. Using Ateme’s technology, it found that VVC addresses the complete range of mandatory use cases defined by the SBTVD Forum, having been tailored to efficiently address all formats (SD to 8K), dynamic ranges (SDR to HDR) and types of content, including gaming, sport, movies, screen content and video conferencing, while achieving maximum compression efficiency, even in a live workflow.

“The convergence of broadcast and broadband combines the best of both worlds: the efficiency of broadcast with the incredible flexibility of broadband,” Mickael Raulet, CTO, Ateme, said. “After having powered the rollout of many ATSC 3.0 deployments in the USA, we are excited to be involved in the development of the TV 3.0 standard in Brazil, which promises to shake up the experience for Brazilian viewers and enable new monetization models for the country’s video service providers.”