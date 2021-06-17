Ateme Touts 2x Performance Boost In UHD Encoding With Help Of Latest Intel Xeon Processor

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY—Ateme today announced it has achieved up to 2x higher performance encoding for over-the-top (OTT) video delivery applications.

The improvement comes out of a collaboration with microprocessor giant Intel and harnesses the power of its 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor working in combination with Ateme’s encoders. The enhanced performance means OTT companies will enjoy high visual quality at a lower cost, Ateme said.

The latest Xeon processor demonstrated up to a 2x performance increase with ultra-high definition (UHD) video when compared to the previous generation of the processor. The improvement will reduce the cost per OTT channel without negatively affecting the quality of delivery. It also makes possible increasing the number of OTT services per server, creating additional cost savings, it said.

The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor provides advances in architecture and throughput that benefit the Ateme Titan encoders, it said.

SKUs are available in a range of core counts, frequencies and power levels. They deliver built-in AI acceleration and advanced security capabilities, the company said.

“A key metric for video-delivery providers is the optimization of the cost per channel, and the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor has allowed us to do exactly that,” Abdellatif Khindouf, who is responsible for Titan Live at ATEME.

“Integrating Intel’s technology with Ateme encoders to achieve a performance increase of up to 2x for UHD encoding is undoubtedly a breakthrough technological achievement, which will result in more cost-efficient delivery of video. We’re excited to see what the future holds as we continue to leverage Intel technology moving forward.”