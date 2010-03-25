Apantac to show low-cost multiviewers, signal processing at NAB

At the 2010 NAB Show (Booth N4029), Apantac will launch a new line of multiviewers with built-in Cat X extenders and looping inputs.

The new Tahoma–LI monitors offer all the same features as the company’s Tahoma-LE multiviewer series, with the addition of looping video inputs for further distribution or duplication of sources (3Gb/s 1080p up to 140m).

The Tahoma-LI series is available in 1RU or 2RU models and auto-detects up to 16 3Gb/s/HD-SDI/SD-SDI inputs, and also is available in up to 16-input PAL/NTSC composite models. The integrated Cat X extender extends sources up to 115ft.

Twelve Tahoma-LI multiviewer models are available to support four, eight, 12 or 16 composite, SD-SDI or HD-SDI inputs. SD models can be upgraded to HD, and HD models can be upgraded to 3G at any time via a software license.

Apantac’s skin technology lets users customize the on-screen display of borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces and logos. Video windows on the display may include multiple labels and support UMD, OMD, IMD and stand-alone labels. Tahoma-LI multiviewers include 16 channels of embedded audio per input with four channels of discrete analog or digital audio as an option. Audio can be associated with the video windows or work as stand-alone audio meters. Analog or AES audio options can be added at any time during or after purchase.

The Tahoma-LI supports DVI/HDMI/VGA outputs at resolutions up to 2048 x 1080 (50/60Hz), including support for 1080p. It also supports an optional SDI output. Individual modules can be controlled several ways, including via the front-panel buttons, a simple preset panel, the Apantac ASCII protocol, a control module with GPI inputs assigned to presets and the Apantac Director software.