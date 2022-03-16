Allen Media Group’s HBCU Go Inks Deal With the Southwestern Athletic Conference

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group’s (AMG) free-streaming digital platform HBCU Go has completed a multi-year deal with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) that will give HBCU Go cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU conference sporting events.

"Some of the world's greatest athletes have come from, and continue to play and coach for, these excellent Historically Black Colleges and Universities [HBCU],” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of HBCU Go’s parent company Allen Media Group. “These HBCUs will continue to deliver historic events such as sports icon and coach Deion Sanders signing the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022--five-star cornerback Travis Hunter--making this a truly amazing league. I appreciate SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland for partnering with us to deliver over 2,000 sporting events and engaging content on every device 24/7 worldwide."

Beginning with the fall 2022-23 season, the free-streaming digital platform HBCU Go will distribute programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. The partnership will include live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG's free-streaming digital platforms theGrio, Local Now, and Sports.TV.

"We're extremely excited to partner with the Allen Media Group and HBCU Go," said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. "This partnership will be a game-changer for our league along with the 12 member institutions that we serve. The ability to showcase our sports programs across such a wide variety of multimedia and digital platforms will undoubtedly take SWAC sports programming to the next level while providing our fans and supporters with unprecedented access to SWAC events in all the sports that our league currently offers."