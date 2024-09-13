AJA Video Systems Previews Virtual KONA AWS Collaboration At IBC 2024

AMSTERDAM—AJA Video Systems is previewing its Virtual KONA software-defined virtualized video capture/playback solution being developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) here at IBC 2024.

The solution integrates the AJA NTV2 Software Development Kit (SDK), which is deployed by developers to build workflow solutions with AJA video I/O cards, and the AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI).

AWS CDI is a network technology for transporting high-quality, uncompressed video inside the cloud with high reliability and latency as low as 8 milliseconds. Combined, the technologies break down the barriers between on-premises and cloud for media production. Together, they enable third-party developers to build solutions across both environments for applications in broadcast, live streaming and post, it said.

Virtual KONA and the AJA SDK provide a direct plugin to AWS CDI, making it possible for any software application that supports KONA to connect to the cloud for I/O. This eliminates the need for developers to code an integration from scratch, while retaining all of the capabilities of AJA’s audio and video I/O cards in a virtual environment, it said.

Third-party applications will be able to input and output uncompressed, high-resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) video between the cloud and local workstations nearly anywhere in the world to support visual effects, color correction, editorial, broadcast graphics and playout as well as streaming, it said.

“As creative and live production workflows grow more distributed, there’s increasing demand for hybrid cloud and on-premises workflows. Virtualizing workstations and the third-party applications that run on them while still being able to stream that work down to local workstations for production stakeholders is crucial for remote teams,” shared AJA Video Systems president Nick Rashby.

“AWS CDI provides the network technology to transport live content with extremely low latency in the cloud, while Virtual KONA and the AJA SDK provide the reliable, fast I/O required to move media and metadata in and out of that network to and from local workstations, making the technologies highly complementary. Collaborating with AWS on this integration has been an incredible experience, and we’re excited to preview it at IBC.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See AJA Video at IBC 2024 Stand 7.B19.

More information is available on the AJA Video and AWS websites.

More on the AJA NTV2 Software Development Kit is available online .