ABC-Owned Stations Launch Streaming Service for Local Channels

NEW YORK—ABC has launched a new 24/7 OTT service that streams content from eight of its local TV stations. The streaming channels feature a mix of live and on-demand 24/7 local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, “feel-good” stories from ABC’s award-winning “Localish,” and exclusive premium content available free on their websites and streaming channels.

To access these channels, viewers will have to download apps from each station, available via the station’s websites, or mobile and connected TV apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV.

“We are the trusted market leader in local news on linear, digital and social media, with stations that are the most watched in their regions, and I am incredibly pleased to offer the communities we serve their favorite local news at their fingertips 24/7,” said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. “We pride ourselves on listening to our audiences and delivering what they want in the most well-thought-out and impactful way.

"The launch of our 24/7 live and local streaming channels answers the call of our audiences who want more options and ways to view their favorite news and shows. The streaming experience our audiences will have is solely due to the incredible teams across our station group who worked tirelessly to deliver a streaming channel network we can now proudly share.”

Matthews was promoted to president last week.

ABC Owned Television Stations’ 24/7 streaming channels include the following:

ABC7 New York launched with a 6:30 p.m. newscast, anchored by Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa, and the premiere of “Inside Rikers,” an Eyewitness News Investigation. The 24/7 news programming will also include live breaking news, weather and the tri-state's favorite segments, such as “Newsmakers,” “The Vault” and “Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg.”

ABC7 Los Angeles launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast, Eyewitness News at 7:00 a.m. with the ABC7 morning team of Leslie Sykes, Brandi Hitt, Leslie Lopez and Brianna Ruffalo covering weather, breaking and local news live. Viewers can stream exclusive premium content, hyperlocal reporting from community journalists and Hollywood content through the award-winning entertainment brand, “On The Red Carpet.”

ABC7 Chicago launched its 24/7 streaming with two new, original weekday newscasts available to stream. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor a new 7:00 a.m. newscast along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas will anchor a new 7:00 p.m. newscast. ABC7 Chicago will also debut “STOLEN: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin,” a true-crime documentary exclusively on the 24/7 stream starting Wednesday, Feb. 2.

6ABC Philadelphia launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast hour that begins streaming at 7:00 a.m. and includes the premiere of “The Rush,” a segment anchored by Action News’ Matt O’Donnell, Tamala Edwards and meteorologist Karen Rogers. At 7:30 a.m., viewers can stream “Brighter News,” a lighter news format with feel-good stories that give viewers a sunny outlook on the day ahead.

ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco) launched its 24/7 streaming platform with the all-new “ABC7@7,” an hourlong newscast each weekday featuring the ABC7 Mornings team. Kumasi Aaron, Reggie Aqui, Jobina Fortson and meteorologist Drew Tuma bring viewers more live, more local and more news for building a better Bay Area.

ABC13 Houston launched 24/7 streaming in its market with 17 additional hours of live and local news weekly. Houston’s market leader now streams 4:30-9:00 a.m. every weekday with the premiere of Eyewitness News at 8:00 a.m. with Jonathan Bruce. The station will also debut its daily Eyewitness News at 9:00 p.m. Viewers can also stream the successful hit series “Unsolved” and “Texas True Crime.”

ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham) launched its 24/7 streaming channel with the addition of a live weekday 7:00-8:00 a.m. newscast anchored by Barbara Gibbs and John Clark. The stream will also showcase high-impact content from the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team, I-Team, Troubleshooter, and the Race and Culture teams.

ABC30 Central California (Fresno) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in the Central California market. ABC30 expanded its streaming local news by adding a 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. newscast featuring Landon Burke, Amanda Venegas and Madeline Evans for the morning show, and Warren Armstrong, Margot Kim and Kevin Musso for the evening show.

ABC’s Localish , the multiplatform lifestyle network that showcases feel-good content highlighting inspiring people and places in America is available on all eight websites, streaming channels and connected TV apps.

Users can access all eight streams from any ABC-owned station connected TV app, regardless of the market.

“We love the idea that a viewer is now connected to all our top stations through any of our station streaming apps.” said Matthews. “For example, you might stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app but have interest or ties to Philadelphia and want to stream their content; you can seamlessly watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream from the ABC7 Los Angeles app and stay tuned to what’s happening in the Philadelphia market. You are connected to all of our top stations through any app you choose to stream—greater access to our award-winning content and incredible storytelling - another example of how we are creatively serving our communities.”