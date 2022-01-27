Chad Matthews Appointed President of ABC Owned Television Stations

BURBANK, Calif.— ABC Owned Television Stations announced that award-winning WABC-TV news executive Chad Matthews has been appointed to the position of president. Matthews will report directly to Debra OConnell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and have chief management responsibility for the eight ABC-owned television stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno.

In a statement announcing the appointment, OConnell said, “His strategic vision, passion for local news, forward thinking roll-up your sleeves attitude and commitment to teamwork are among the many attributes that will ensure that under his leadership our Owned Television Stations will continue to thrive.”

Matthews assumes the role from his position as president and GM of ABC7/WABC-TV - New York. He had overall management responsibility for ABC7/WABC-TV and its ancillary businesses, including operational oversight of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Under his leadership, the team transitioned the station to a remote workforce to produce “Eyewitness News” without interruption at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic; oversaw the station’s broadcast of New York City’s intensely followed mayoral debate; and produced countless stories and specials documenting social justice reckoning leading up to and then increasing after the murder of George Floyd.

To mark the anniversary of 9/11, his team produced “Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens,” a 50-minute documentary that featured interviews with WABC team members who were reporting and experiencing the horrifying events of 9/11 as they unfolded.

He helped grow the station’s digital presence, overseeing its launch on connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, and shepherding record growth across digital platforms.

Over the last year, the station won 17 Emmys. They were also recognized with three regional Edward R. Murrow awards. Sister publication Broadcasting + Cable named Matthews GM of the Year for 2021.

Matthews started his career at WABC in 2000 and spent five years at NBC-owned WTVJ beginning in 2012 before returning to WABC in 2017.