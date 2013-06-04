3sat goes on air with Pebble Beach Marina

Pebble Beach Systems has announced that German national public television broadcaster ZDF (Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen) transferred the playout of 3sat to Marina automation control June 4.

The 3sat channel is a collaboration between ZDF, ARD, ORF and SRG, and broadcasts from Mainz to serve German-speaking audiences across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. This is now the second channel at ZDF to be transferred to Marina control. ZDF and Pebble Beach Systems will continue to work together as the project evolves, with ZDFneo and ZDFinfo channels scheduled come under the control of Marina automation in the coming months.

The installation at ZDF will incorporate approximately 40 operator positions that require controlled access across multiple systems.

The 3sat installation features Nexio servers under VDCP and API control, nearline attached storage from Isilon, Evertz EMC switchers and keyers, router control via BFE and logos, subtitling and graphics from Miranda, FAB and Viz. In addition, Marina is controlling Sony and Panasonic VTRs for ingest and playout, and other sundry devices via Pebble Beach Systems’ own generic driver.