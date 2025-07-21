Miami-Dade TV Deploys PlayBox Neo to Upgrade Broadcast Infrastructure

MIAMI—Miami-Dade TV (MDTV) has revamped its playout as part of a broadcast infrastructure modernization project with PlayBox Neo for the channel’s 24/7 mix of live and prerecorded programming available on YouTube, Comcast channel 76 and AT&T U-verse channel 99.

MDTV updated key components of its HD/4K production and transmission environment, including master control, to create a more flexible and reliable workflow and improve the quality of its programming.

The PlayBox Neo system replaced MDTV’s existing automation and server setup in master control. The new workflow uses the AirBox Neo servers for playout. The solution also controls the inputs and outputs from a Rohde & Schwarz router. Enlighten Digital installed the PlayBox Neo for MDTV, the company said.

The PlayBox Neo system handles both live signal switching and the insertion of prerecorded segments, ensuring smooth broadcast operations. It automates the playout of MDTV’s programming across its broadcast channels and streaming platforms. Content includes scheduled government meetings, public service content, educational programs and live events.

“We needed a solution that would integrate seamlessly with our existing infrastructure while providing a robust and intuitive interface for our team,” Shawn Hinchey, chief of digital media services at Miami-Dade County, said.

“PlayBox Neo stood out because of its modular design, IP streaming support, scheduling flexibility and ease of use. It supports the kind of hybrid SDI/IP workflows we’re adopting and allows for remote operation, which has become increasingly important in our environment.”

The full PlayBox Neo set up features master and redundant AirBox Neo systems with eight channels that interface directly with MDTV’s routing switcher. Rounding out the system are: TitleBox Neo, an interactive CG; ListBox Neo, for schedule creation and editing; Live Ingest and the Multi-Backup Manager (MBM), for multichannel redundancy.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Scheduling and automation play a vital role in our operations, and PlayBox Neo’s scheduling tools have enhanced our workflow,” Hinchey said. “The ability to easily build 24-hour daily playlists in ListBox Neo and transition them seamlessly into AirBox Neo for playout makes our production process dramatically more efficient. Additionally, the Live Ingest controller gives us the flexibility to schedule recordings efficiently, which is essential for our dynamic programming.”