3 Gray Media GMs Set November Retirements

ATLANTA—Gray Media has announced that three veteran broadcasters serving as general managers at its stations will be retiring in November.

Kelly Landeen is retiring as the general manager and director of sales of WAGM Presque Isle, Maine; Neil Middleton will step down as general manager of WYMT Hazard, Kentucky; and Roger Brokke is retiring as the general manager and director of sales of WIBW Topeka, Kansas.

“The leadership and commitment to the local communities and local stations that Kelly, Neil, and Roger provided will leave a lasting impact,” Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland aid. “On behalf of Gray and the stations they led, I want to thank them for their service and wish them the best in their upcoming retirements.”

Gray has not yet announced their replacements.

Kelly Landeen started her media career in 1990 at WAGM in Presque Isle as an account executive. Over the years, she rose through the ranks to become the general manager and director of sales of WAGM in 2015. During her tenure in Presque Isle, WAGM won numerous broadcasting awards, creative awards, and was recognized by several partners for its work to support the community. Landeen led WAGM’s many community projects, raising over $1 million for projects to feed the hungry, heat homes and support veterans, the Special Olympics, United Way, Red Cross and others to help the people of Aroostook County. WAGM achieved and maintained the highest-rated 6 p.m. newscast in the country for many years under Landeen’s leadership, Gray said.

Neil Middleton has spent all but two years of his broadcast career serving the communities of Eastern Kentucky. He was named GM of WYMT in 2012 and during his tenure, he helped guide the community through the death of beloved broadcaster Tony Turner, historic tornado outbreaks and floods, police shootings, mine collapses and more, Gray said. Under his guidance, the Mountain Classic scholarship and basketball tournaments were created, supporting both girls’ and boys’ teams.

Through the Mountain Classic, WYMT has helped students in Eastern Kentucky earn more than 2,200 academic scholarships and raised nearly $5 million for local students and schools.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Roger Brokke has worked nearly 50 years in media sales, leading him to Topeka and WIBW in 2004. He was promoted to general manager and director of sales in 2014. WIBW received numerous honors during Brokke's tenure, including 11 consecutive years as Kansas Association of Broadcasters’ Station of the Year; two Tony Jewell Awards for community service; and recognition as a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters’ Service to America award. Countless community events and fundraisers were successfully launched during Brokke’s time atop WIBW, including the recent “Hear Me. See Me.” campaign to raise awareness for mental health. He most recently served as the chairman of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters board of directors.