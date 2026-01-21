WBGU-TV in Ohio to Drop PBS Affiliation

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—Bowling Green State University has decided that its WBGU-TV station will drop its PBS affiliation and stop airing PBS programming after June 30, 2026.

The university made the move as a result of federal funding cuts and the closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, resulting in the loss of $1.1 million in annual funding for WBGU-TV.

WBGU will broadcast The Ohio Channel in place of PBS programming while sunsetting locally produced shows, including “The Journal” and “BGSU Brain Game,” due to both federal and state funding cuts, according to a Facebook post by "The Morning Show BG", which airs on WBGU FM.

“WBGU will remain a broadcasting unit within the University, focused on livestreaming services including Commencement, athletic and arts events and more,” the post noted.

A statement from Bowling Green State University spokesperson Colleen Rerucha explained that: "As a public university for the public good, Bowling Green has deep appreciation for the critical role public institutions, like the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, have in enriching our society. For more than six decades, WBGU-PBS has been a fixture at Bowling Green State University, providing learning experiences and opportunities for students interested in broadcast communications and springboarding careers, while serving 19 counties across northwest Ohio with educational and community-focused programming.”

“Facing the loss of nearly half of its operating budget because of federal funding cuts, continuing to carry PBS programming and services has become financially unsustainable long term. Bowling Green has identified a pathway that allows WBGU to remain a broadcasting unit at the University with limited operations, focused on livestreaming services,” the statement continued. “In addition, we are actively identifying new learning opportunities for students, while serving the community in innovative ways, and we look forward to leveraging our broadcast capabilities for our students and northwest Ohio.”

The decision to drop PBS affiliation comes after a similar decision was made by Arkansas TV to drop PBS as a result of a similar funding shortfall .

In a Facebook post "The Morning Show BG" also noted that “WBGU serves 550,000 households across 19 counties; according to Nielsen data, 40,000 households watch WBGU-PBS. As of today, the majority of households in the WBGU-PBS viewing area will continue to have access to over-air broadcasting of PBS programming through other PBS-affiliated stations. WBGU received approximately $1.1 million (more than 40%) of its annual operating funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). WBGU used CPB funds to pay for PBS programming dues and purchase PBS programs to broadcast. WBGU has approximately 4,000 active donors, accounting for approximately 15% of WBGU’s annual budget.”

The post also reported that “after careful financial review, and ahead of the upcoming annual spring fundraising campaign, a national, PBS-affiliated fundraising effort, the University felt it was not right to continue to ask donors for funding support, knowing WBGU would no longer be able to carry PBS programming after June 30, 2026, due to the loss of $1.1 million in federal funding cuts that created an unsustainable long-term financial model.”

"Additionally, the University and WBGU will continue to identify new learning opportunities for students under this model along with the BGSU School of Media and Communication," the post concluded.