Signiant to Focus on Fast, Intelligent Media Transport at IBC 2026

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant will showcase the latest evolution of the Signiant Platform at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.
Topping the list is Media Shuttle's new Intelligent Transport, which allows customers to take greater advantage of all their high-bandwidth infrastructure with multi-threaded and multi-gigabit transfers that adapt to live network conditions.
Also new is Signiant Pulse, a new line of secure connected services designed to help media organizations work with content where it sits.
Signiant Pulse includes:
- Pulse Essentials: Unified content visibility, access, and action across every connected storage location, included free with the Signiant Platform
- Pulse Review & Approve: Collaborative, frame-accurate content review without needing to upload or download content
- Pulse Plus: AI-generated descriptions, tags and transcripts using the customer's chosen AI provider rather than a vendor-hosted model
- Pulse AI Studio: Multi-step AI agent workflows across enriched content libraries, with MCP-governed access and usage-based cost controls
- Signiant MCP Server: Connects MCP-capable AI clients, including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, enabling agents to search, validate and route content while operating within existing permissions and audit controls that govern transfers
Signiant will also showcase Signiant Verify, which enables media to be checked against delivery specifications before it is transferred. Content that fails validation can be held and suppliers will be notified before submission, rather than after delivery as well as Verify aiQC, which extend Verify’s capability with deeper inspection of the picture and sound.
Signiant will be in Stand 5.C74.
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Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.