Mediagenix To Feature `Real-Time Media Enterprise' Platform At IBC 2026

BRUSSELS—Mediagenix will showcase its vision for the Real-Time Media Enterprise at IBC2026 IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The Mediagenix platform connects content strategy, title management, scheduling and personalization through Semantic Intelligence and trusted agentic workflows, enabling decision intelligence across the media lifecycle. The platform is built for digital transformation, offering faster, better-informed editorial decisions, more engaging audience experiences and continuous operational optimization. At IBC2026, the Mediagenix Real-Time Media Enterprise showcase will feature:

Title Management from Content Repository to Content Intelligence Platform, providing a single source of truth for content-driven media companies powering content metadata workflows, enrichment, discovery, and monetization.

Schedule Optimization, leveraging smart automation for linear, FAST, and VOD channels, capable of building weeks of programming in minutes.

Personalization and curation to create experiences that keep audiences engaged. Combines editorial engagement with intelligent recommendations powered to help audiences discover more content, increase engagement, and improve retention.

Trusted agentic AI workflows in which agentic workflows are safely operationalized with new AI capabilities across channel operations—from title management and rights to personalization and curation.

At the gathering, Mediagenix will unveil new innovative workflows and capabilities, including content-aware scheduling, performance-based scheduling, intelligent curation, trusted agentic media operations and advanced personalization.

"Media organizations don't need more isolated automation. They need connected decision intelligence," said Emmanuel Müller, chief product officer at Mediagenix. "By continuously connecting editorial decisions with audience insights, media organizations can move beyond disconnected workflows toward intelligent, continuously optimized operations that adapt in real time to changing business priorities, audience behavior and market conditions. That's the foundation of the Real-Time Media Enterprise."

See Mediagenix at IBC 2026 stand 1B.57.

More information is available on the company’s website .