Zixi To Demo Hybrid Workflows At IBC2026

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi will feature the Zixi Platform for managing and delivering live video across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments as well as Version 19 of Zixi Broadcaster during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

This latest release targets two of the most persistent problems in live operations: network conditions that degrade at the worst possible moment and a growing equipment chain between source and audience. The latest version offers new capabilities and expansions that give operators more ways to keep a feed on air while removing boxes from the signal path.

Zixi will also demonstrate the wider capabilities of the Zixi Platform, including patented hitless failover and multi-path redundancy, recovery from up to 40% packet loss, multi-protocol, multi-vendor and multi-cloud interoperability, stream-level processing with ESNI/ESAM support, and full-workflow observability through ZEN Master.

Users of the platform have reported up to three times lower compute and bandwidth costs than legacy approaches—a message that continues to resonate as broadcasters weigh satellite replacement and other moves to IP-first delivery.

“Every conversation at IBC this year comes back to the same question. How do you keep live video reliable when the network won’t cooperate,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi. “Broadcaster v19 and the wider Zixi Platform gives broadcasters a direct answer. Fewer points of failure, automatic recovery when conditions degrade even in the last mile and a clear, proven path off satellite and onto IP without adding risk to live operations.”

Zixi will take part in two sessions on the IBC Content Everywhere stage. They include:

10:15-11 a.m., on Stage 2. Jonathan Low of Zixi will join Jan Frelek of Backscreen and John Leonard of DeviceAtlas.

“From Satellite to IP at Scale: A Proven Path for Global Broadcasters,” 4:30-5:50 p.m., Sept. 13, on Stage 2. Zixi’s Low will join Amagi’s Paul Finster.

The company is also sponsoring two events at the convention, including:

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The Bitmovin Innovators Network at the Heineken Experience, Sept. 10, 3–6 p.m., (Stadhouderskade 78, 1072 NV Amsterdam). Register online .

. "Where Does the Signal Go Next?" a breakfast hosted by Hive Group during which there will be a discussion of the shift away from traditional broadcast distribution, Sept. 11, 7:30-10:30 a.m. (The Traveller at RAI Amsterdam Convention Center). Details are available online .

Zixi will also be featured on the NETINT stand, Stand 1.D49, alongside NETINT’s ecosystem of encoding and transcoding partners.

See Zixi at IBC 2026 Stand 5.A76.