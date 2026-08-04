TAG Video Systems To Showcase Latest Monitoring, QC Enhancements At IBC 2026

NEW YORK—TAG Video Systems will feature the latest innovations to its software-based real-time media monitoring, multiviewing and quality control (QC) platform during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The updates build on TAG's cloud and virtualization development and include support for the emerging MXL standard and containerized deployment—both aimed at making full cloud production a practical reality, along with deeper automated audio, subtitle and lip-sync QC.

TAG's latest platform innovations focus on flexible, deploy-anywhere software and on the emerging standards that make cloud production real. The latest platform developments include:

Fully containerized—Both components of the platform (MCM, MCS) are now available as a Docker container, enabling fully automated, on-demand deployment across cloud and virtualized infrastructure, enabling spin-up monitoring where and when needed without dedicated appliances.

MXL in production—TAG was among the first to support MXL workflows and has a full MXL implementation. At IBC, TAG will demonstrate advanced MXL interoperability with AWS and will present a new collaborative MXL demo with Sony.

Production-ready performance — Reduced latency on ST 2110 streams, as low as 1.5 frames at 50fps and 2 frames at 59.94fps (MCM input to MCM output), together with CIR (Cyclic Intra Refresh) encoding on MCM output, making it practical to monitor and QC inside live and cloud production workflows not just downstream.

Reduced latency on ST 2110 streams, as low as 1.5 frames at 50fps and 2 frames at 59.94fps (MCM input to MCM output), together with CIR (Cyclic Intra Refresh) encoding on MCM output, making it practical to monitor and QC inside live and cloud production workflows not just downstream. Massive software scale—Support for the Mellanox ConnectX-7 network card enables monitoring of 200 and 400 Gbps links, scaling to many more uncompressed ST 2110 video streams. Clear proof that software can meet the most demanding, high-density uncompressed environments.

Alongside its cloud developments, TAG continues to invest in the quality and compliance needs of its core customers. It has extended its automated checks beyond video into audio, subtitles and synchronization to audio QC, OCR of DVB subtitles and Hitomi Matchbox support. The company also has added support for the alpha (transparency) channel in NDI streams and automated test-pattern loopback detection and comparison.

"Our customers are re-architecting how they produce content. They're moving off dedicated hardware, into containers, into the cloud, with open approaches like MXL leading the way. For their operations, that means monitoring that spins up anywhere and scales to formats and volumes that used to require a truckload of appliances. It also brings a meaningful reduction in the hardware footprint that used to define the cost of doing this. At IBC, we're showing exactly what that looks like live: software-defined monitoring, at scale, with none of the dedicated boxes,” said Michael Demb, VP of product strategy, TAG Video Systems.

See TAG Video Systems at IBC 2026 stand 1.D33.

More information is available on the company’s website.