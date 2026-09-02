Grass Valley Names Ronny Van Geel Vice President Of Cameras

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has appointed Ronny Van Geel vice president of cameras. He brings more than 25 years of experience across camera technology, product strategy, product management, marketing and media production workflows to the role.

Van Geel has a strong technical background and a deep understanding of how production environments are evolving, which give him a well-rounded perspective on both the technology and the people who use it.

“I’m excited to bring a broader perspective back into a field I care about deeply,” said Ronny Van Geel. “There is an extraordinary depth of knowledge, craftsmanship and passion in the camera team, built over many years and in close partnership with customers, operators and partners around the world. I’m looking forward to working with those teams to help people realize their creative intent and tell more captivating stories in new ways.”

Van Geel began his career in 1999 at Philips DVS before moving into product management in 2005. He has worked across camera technology, product strategy and media workflows. Most recently, as director of product marketing at Grass Valley, he worked across the company’s portfolio and strategy, helping shape the story around Grass Valley Media Universe, unified media operations and the changing needs of media professionals through new themes like DMF.

“Ronny brings an exceptional combination of deep camera expertise, product experience and a broad understanding of how media production is evolving,” said Adam Marshall, chief product officer at Grass Valley. “He knows this business from multiple perspectives, and he has a strong instinct for turning what he sees in the market into products that matter to the people using them. We’re very pleased to have him leading our Camera product organization and bringing that experience to the team.”

More information is available on the company’s website .