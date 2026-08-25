EditShare to Showcase Updates for EFS, FLOW AI and MediaSilo at IBC2026

BOSTON—EditShare will unveil new developments across EFS, FLOW AI, MediaSilo and EditShare One at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam.

EditShare will launch new all-in-one Ultimate EFS configurations for EFS 310 and EFS 410 with FLOW media management and GPU-powered FLOW AI processing built into the nodes. By combining shared storage, media management and AI processing, the new configurations provide a more accessible route to AI-assisted media discovery for teams that do not require the processing scale of a dedicated standalone GPU system, the company said.

FLOW AI has now expanded transcription support across 13 languages: English, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish, with Hebrew and Arabic following shortly after. The expanded language support will help broadcasters, production companies and post-production teams apply AI-assisted search and discovery across a wider range of international content.

EditShare will also preview how MediaSilo is expanding beyond review and approval into a broader production media hub. Media Drives, a new connected-storage capability, will allow authorized users to access approved S3-compatible storage directly through MediaSilo, including on-prem EFS storage presented through S3 and supported third-party on-prem and cloud platforms.

Teams will be able to browse folders, search mounted media by filename and preview content where it is stored. They can then copy only the files they need into MediaSilo, rather than transferring everything before they know what is needed.

Once there, MediaSilo AI allows users to search transcripts, on-screen text, people, logos and scenes. The same workspace supports timecoded feedback, version management, dailies, approval tracking and protected external review.

EditShare will also demonstrate the latest developments in EditShare One, giving users a faster and more intuitive way to access and manage content across EFS and FLOW.

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Users can archive and restore complete media spaces or folders directly from EditShare One, making it easier to manage large collections without handling assets individually. The expanded archive workflow also supports integrations with Telestream DIVA Archive and Spectra Logic Rio MediaEngine in addition to the currently supported 3rd party storage capabilities within FLOW.

EditShare will be in booth 7.B18.