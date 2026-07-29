GlobalM To Highlight Unified Operational Layer For Live IP Workflows At IBC 2026

GENEVA—GlobalM will feature the latest evolution of its software-defined media platform that enables broadcasters, telecom operators and media organizations to deploy identical live IP workflows across public cloud, private cloud and on-prem infrastructure during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“Protocols such as SRT and RIST have played a major role in accelerating IP adoption, but moving video from A to B is only one part of the equation,” said Paul Calleja, CEO of GlobalM.

“Broadcasters still need to provision services, manage thousands of live connections, monitor quality, schedule events, configure edge devices and build resilient networks that can scale," he added. "That’s where we believe the real value lies.”

GlobalM’s software-defined platform provides a unified operational layer across cloud, hybrid and on-prem environments, allowing customers to deploy and manage services through a single interface regardless of where the infrastructure is located. The platform combines orchestration, automation, monitoring, scheduling, device management and workflow automation to simplify live contribution and distribution operations.

The company will highlight its GMX1 on-prem deployment platform on its stand. The platform is designed for broadcasters and telecom operators that require the flexibility of software-defined workflows while retaining full control of their own infrastructure. GMX1 can be deployed on customer-owned hardware, virtual machines or dedicated appliances. It integrates seamlessly with the company’s cloud platform to support hybrid deployments.

GlobalM will also demonstrate GMDC (GlobalM Device Control), enabling supported third-party encoders and decoders to be configured, monitored and managed through a single operational environment, reducing complexity and improving operational efficiency across multi-vendor networks.

See GlobalM at IBC 2026 stand 1.A11.

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