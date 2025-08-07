HPA Opens Call for Proposals and Innovation Zone Applications for 2026 HPA Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has opened the call for proposals for conference sessions and Roundtables at the 2026 HPA Tech Retreat, along with applications for the highly anticipated Innovation Zone.

The event will take place February 15-19, 2026, at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, California. As in past years, the venue will be exclusive to registered attendees for the duration of the event.

Now in its fourth decade, The 2026 HPA Tech Retreat will feature peer-submitted conference sessions, daily Roundtables, keynotes, networking events, and hands-on technology demonstrations. Its single-track format ensures that attendees move through the experience together, promoting meaningful dialogue across disciplines.

"Each year, the HPA Tech Retreat reminds us of the power of shared knowledge and community," said Kari Grubin, President of HPA. "The rapid pace of technological change makes it essential that we come together to exchange ideas, challenge assumptions, and inspire innovation. I encourage anyone with a fresh perspective or bold idea to submit a proposal — your voice can shape the conversations that define the future of our industry."

Proposals can be submitted for the following:

Conference Session. Proposals may be brief and informal and should be submitted to proposals@hpaonline.com by October 1, 2025.

Roundtable Proposals. These are first-come, first-served until full. Proposals should be submitted to proposals@hpaonline.com.

Innovation Zone Applications. The Innovation Zone is a carefully curated showcase of breakthrough technologies. To learn more and apply, visit HPATechRetreat.com .

Capacity is limited, and the event is expected to sell out. Early registration and proposal submissions are strongly encouraged.

More information is available at HPATechRetreat.com .