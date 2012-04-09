Wohler expands DVM line of MPEG video monitors

Wohler Technologies has added three new MPEG video monitors to its DVM line. The company will show the new monitors for the first time at the 2012 NAB Show.

New to the line-up are the DVM-5210, a 5RU system with two 10in screens; the DVM-4290, a 4RU unit with two 9in screens; and the DVM-3270, a 3RU system with two 7in screens.

DVM series video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC input while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT and PID tables for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-thru, the monitors also accommodate DVI, component and composite video with audio level meters, GPI and tally.

Further, each monitor is capable of displaying in-picture audio level metering, video waveform and vectorscope with classic CRT-style image calibration controls.