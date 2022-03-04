Studio Technologies to Debut Dante- Compatible Intercom Station at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Studio Technologies will introduce the Dante-compatible Model 5304 Intercom Station at the 2022 NAB Show 2022. The unit is designed to serve as a user interface for a variety of applications, including on-air and production television, live events, theater, industrial, aerospace, house of worship, and corporate AV.

The Model 5304 allows the establishment of four independent talk and listen channels with just a headset and a Dante Audio-over-Ethernet connection. Party-line intercom applications can easily be created using standard IP networks along with a Dante-enabled audio processing device, such as the Studio Technologies Model 5421 or Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine. A range of resources allows production personnel to incorporate the Model 5304 locally or as part of a remote application.

“With a wide range of capabilities and excellent audio quality, we’re confident that the Model 5304 can provide a powerful intercom resource for production and support personnel,” said Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “It’s intended to work directly with our wide range of Dante intercom beltpack and related products, offering the form-factor needed for desk- and table-top applications. When used with one of our Dante intercom audio engine units, technical personnel can quickly create high-performance, simple to use ‘virtual’ party-line intercom systems. We look forward to showcasing our latest solutions, including the Model 5304, at this year’s NAB show.”

The Model 5304 is supported by the STcontroller software application, allowing the unit’s extensive range of operating features to be quickly and intuitively configured. Versions of STcontroller are available, free of charge, for use with Windows and macOS operating systems.

Single- and dual-ear broadcast headsets are directly supported. A low-noise, wide dynamic-range microphone preamplifier supports both dynamic and electret microphones. An analog dynamics controller circuit ensure excellent microphone audio quality and minimizes the chance of signal overload.

A single Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection supplies the Model 5304 with both power and network data. The Model 5304 is housed in a lightweight “1/2-rack” aluminum enclosure. Optional mounting kits allow one or two units to be mounted in one space (1U) of a standard 19-inch rack enclosure.

Studio Technologies will be in Booth C2625. For more information on the NAB Show, visit nabshow.com/2022.