Snell ICE channel-in-a-box, Morpheus automated playout systems to release upgrade

At the 2012 NAB Show, Snell will announce exciting enhancements to its ICE channel-in-a-box and Morpheus automation systems that further extend their functionality. Each solution boasts an even wider range of tools that enable broadcasters to streamline their workflows, greatly reduce their total cost of ownership, and monetize their content over multiple platforms.

ICE is a best-of-breed IT playout system that combines what once were multiple racks of hardware into just a small number of rack units. Unlike other offerings, ICE incorporates more of the "channel" into the "box," maximizing the commercial and operational benefits. Driven by Morpheus, ICE also is the only channel-in-a-box system that can truly scale from a single channel to more than 100 of the most complex broadcast channels while maintaining the same user interface.

Snell's focus on incorporating more of the channel into the box has brought ICE 3.0 powerful, integrated 3-D graphics, CG functionality with timeline control, and the ability to populate fields from the playout schedule, as well as external data sources.

File compatibility and integrity can be a major challenge when handling content from multiple suppliers and multiple workflows, since problem files can create a serious risk to on-air output. To combat this, Snell has incorporated a new content validation feature in ICE 3.0 that analyzes source material as soon as it is available to prevent invalid formats or impaired content from reaching the on-air output. The final addition to ICE 3.0 is optional SAN storage which brings high-performance shared storage to the platform.

Refinements to Morpheus automation include new second-screen capabilities, such as enhanced e-commerce functionality with comprehensive user transaction and purchase models, and other tools that empower broadcasters to monetize their assets via second-screen applications. Version 3.0 boasts full virtual machine support that facilitates lower space and power requirements while improving system resilience. Snell has also enhanced the Morpheus user interface to simplify the operation of multiple channels and complex operations.

More information about ICE, Morpheus, and the entire Snell product family is available online at www.snellgroup.com.