NETIA CMS releases latest version

During Broadcast India 2012, NETIA will highlight the latest version of its Content Management System (CMS), which allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment — from editing through post and distribution — through simple, easy-to-manage workflows and task automation, accessed through one unique and easy-to-use interface.

With the NETIA CMS, users can connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets.

CMS now boasts a more robust metadata management module and even richer indexing and segmentation functionalities while providing an enhanced GUI that allows a greater number of fields to be personalized. In order to automate the description of audio and video content, NETIA CMS interfaces with third-party speech-to-text transcription systems. A multilingual thesaurus module available in this new CMS release ensures there are endless possibilities for describing content very precisely, in turn making it easier for users to access and retrieve specific content.

Finally, the CMS includes an enhanced administration application that further simplifies system management.