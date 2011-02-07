Middle Eastern broadcaster stays connected with Twitter users via never.no

Al Aan TV, a Dubai-based infotainment network focused on women, has deployed the Auto Dialog System and Interactivity Desk software from never.no to connect with its viewers using Twitter.

At Al Aan TV, never.no’s Auto Dialog System, which automates communication workflows, has been customized to automatically harvest, sort and respond to the Al Aan TV Twitter feed. Harvested messages are then passed to the never.no Interactivity Desk platform, where they are moderated, sorted and published to appropriate channels in conjunction with Vizrt graphics playout.

As a result, only appropriate, authorized messages are answered, published to broadcast or both. The never.no technology also can be configured to communicate with other social networks or mobile solutions and to publish images and video to broadcast.

The never.no implementation is part of a major upgrade at Al Aan TV’s recently expanded facility. The upgrade will enable Al Aan TV to accommodate new programming, including live production, and revenue-generating services.